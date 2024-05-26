What’s open and closed on Memorial Day 2024

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, with many students out of school and office workers enjoying the day off.

The federal holiday, falling on the last Monday of May, honors members of the US armed forces who died serving their country in wars. This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 27.

Here’s what will be open and closed on Memorial Day 2024.

Retail

Most national retailers will be open on Monday. Walmart and Target will be open on Memorial Day.

All Food Lion locations will be open during regular hours, as will most of the grocery stores under Kroger. Aldi stores are operating on limited hours.

Notably, Costco warehouse stores will be closed on Monday. Make sure to check with local grocers and retailers on closures or modified hours.

Financial services

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (NDAQ) will not be trading on Monday.

Since it’s a banking holiday, the Federal Reserve will be closed, as well as most major banks. But as always, ATMs and online banking will be available for use.

Postal services

The United States Postal Service will not be delivering mail on Memorial Day.

Most UPS shipping services will also not be available Monday. Limited stores are open, though UPS express critical will be available for emergency shipments that need a fast delivery.

FedEx services will also be closed with the exception of custom critical for urgent, sensitive or potentially hazardous shipments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.