Santa Barbara Winter Wedding Expo helps couples plan say “I Do”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Brides and grooms had a chance to get ideas at the Santa Barbara Winter Wedding Expo.

The expo returned to the Santa Barbara Women's Club on Mission Canyon on March 1.

It is known as a one-stop destination for planning dream weddings and more.

It's also a place to get ideas for people still working on a date.

Sierra Enticknap is a bride-to-be.

"It gives me like the tingly feeling. I'm here with my mom and my sister, so it's kind of the first day in my wedding planning process, It's like, oh!, I'm a bride, like, we're doing this," said Enticknap.

Karla Langner owns Central Coast Bride.

"We have so many amazing vendors out here today. We have DJs, rental companies, we have florists, we have decorators," said Langner.

Lisa Adam is the Founder of Lily Stitches. She enjoys talking to potential clients in person.

"I want something big or I want something small, everyone's got their own, I want bright colors, I want pastels, everybody wants to talk and see a person, and we've gotten away from that with all the social media, so it's nice for me to be able to meet people and talk face to face," said Adam.

The expo included a vendors showcase, inspiration galleries, discounts and giveaways.

The San Luis Obispo Spring Wedding Expo is next.

It is coming up on April 12, at the Madonna Expo Center.