“Singing Resistance” sings near Home Depot

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) Members of "Singing Resistance" sang outside Home Depot in Oxnard on Saturday afternoon.

They sang, "No one is getting left behind this time," by Joshua Blaine, and other tunes.

Some cars driving by the group near the entrance to the Home Depot at the Esplanade Shopping Center.

The singers also delivered a letter to the store.

They called it a National Day of Action.

Rev. Emily Ebert of Holy Trinity Lutheran church in Thousand Oaks and others said the corporation has been complying with ICE.

"We are here with the singing resistance movement there are protests like this across the country and we are here to bring healing through singing but also to show that we are not going to stand for our neighbors being hurt we want to bring safety we care for out community and we want to make sure that word gets out that we are not going to stand for violence in our community," said Ebert.

They hope to show they are in solidarity with workers, including day laborers, known to find work in parking lot area.