Ghirardelli Treats Locals at Grand Opening of its Newest Storefront

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Chocolate lovers lined up along State St. this afternoon for the grand opening of Santa Barbara's new Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop.

The Ghirardelli shop hosted a soft opening late last year, but a grand celebration was held Thursday to celebrate the brand's 19th storefront in California. The event was nothing short of sweet, as locals gathered at the State St. location to be one of the first 100 customers to receive a free ice cream sundae and complimentary tote bag.

While dozens lined up outside, the magic was happening inside. The store is stocked with its famous chocolate squares, brownie mixes, syrups, and merch. Customers can help themselves to over 26 signature chocolate flavors, all wrapped in the iconic, shiny Ghirardelli wrapper.

"We've had a great response from guests. It's been great to see people come in, some who know our brand but haven't tried us in this way," said Lacey Zane, Ghirardelli Restaurants and Retail VP. "It was an exciting next step to expand our presence into Santa Barbara. Which we think is another perfect, classic California beach town bringing together warm weather, tourists, locals alike all of which enjoy ice cream sundaes, so we think it’s a perfect mix."

The shop carries its world famous Hot Fudge Sundae starting at $17.50 ( a mini costing $14.50 ) along with some new and limited ice cream creations such as the Strawberry Passion Sundae and the Dubai-Style Hot Fudge Sundae.

The Ghirardelli team says locals & students will receive a local discount of 15% off their entire purchase when they show a valid ID. This discount is available now for the foreseeable future.

Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop is open 10:00am - 10:00pm everyday at 509 State St.

