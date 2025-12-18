Ghirardelli Now Serving Iconic Sundaes and Chocolate on State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Folks on the Central Coast should make room for a least one more sweet treat this holiday season.

This weekend, the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is hosting a soft opening for their brand new storefront in downtown Santa Barbara. On December 20th, the State Street location will be serving up its world famous sundaes, chocolate squares, and ice cream.

"We couldn't be more delighted to open our new storefront along the sunny, scenic State Street in Santa Barbara," says Lacey Zane, Vice President of Restaurant & Retail at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. "We're excited to plant roots in this beautiful community, creating a place to gather with friends and family over an ice cream sundae or enjoy a sweet treat while on vacation."

But the treats don't stop there – on January 22, 2026 the official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place! Starting at 3pm, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free Ghirardelli World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae.

For the special day, guests can purchase a mini sundae for just $5 from 4pm to 10pm. Guests with a purchase of $30 or more will also receive a free exclusive Ghirardelli tote bag.

"With Ghirardelli's rich history in California, this beautiful location on Santa Barbara's State Street is the perfect place for us to expand our vision of Making Life a Bite Better for our guests, and we can't wait to welcome them here soon," says Zane.

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company State Street location will be open Monday-Sunday from 10am-10pm.

