Solvang is ready for its closeup

SOLVANG, Calif.-Business is booming in Solvang and not just because of Julefest or the Hans Christian Anderson Museum because Hollywood discovered Solvang years ago.

"Yes we definitely get an impact from all the Hallmark movies, there has been a couple filmed here in town and it has been a great thing for our business, especially this season and we get a big impact," said Katherine Brock.

The Lifetime movie "A Very Charming Christmas Town" took place here and Ingeborg's Danish Chocolates is part of the storyline.

"They were here 'til 3 in the morning shooting, it was done at night, they were nice enough to work around our shift because it was during the holiday times," said owner Kim Jensen.

Locals say you can usually tell a holiday film crew is in town when you see fake snow --one crew shot and stayed at The Solvang Dolphin House.

"It is really hard to get rid of and carol at the dolphin it took her about three months to get that fake snow out of all her flower and leave but also a lot of fun," said Jensen.

"It is pretty nice to see that you can visit and you're stepping into a hallmark movie, right now it is pretty nice," said Jasmine Covarrubias of San Diego, " it is a comfort and reassurance that you know it will be a happy ending."

Those movies may have helped Solvang be named best Christmas town or top place to visit by magazines and news crews.

"I just find it exciting for not only just us our little moment here but some of the other community business involved Solvang itself is getting great exposure and that's more important than anything," said Jensen.

Some people don't like to admit binging Hallmark and Lifetime holiday movies but the ratings prove they do and locals them, too.

"I love a good Christmas movie to watch it with my family we all go one every single night, said Katherine Brocke, who mother and grandmother operate The Solvang Bakery.

Your News Channel will have reaction from holiday movies watchers and locals tonight on the news.

