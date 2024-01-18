South Coast business leaders meet with a state official about their challenges in 2024

CARPINTERIA , Calif. - A Senior Advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, Dee Dee Myers met with business leaders Thursday morning to share some of the programs coming out of Sacramento to help the business world, but also to hear from those on the front line.

It didn't take long for the state's housing issue to come to the forefront."There's no silver bullet on housing to me it is the single biggest obstacle to economic development in the state," said Myers.

The state is also bolstering its health care programs which, in part, can help workers on many levels. Myers said, "as of this budget, every body in California regardless of immigration status is eligible for coverage."

The South Coast Chamber of Commerce Business Roundtable meeting at Rincon Catering near Carpinteria had many opportunities for back and forth interaction.

Tim Hade with Scale Microgrid Solutions said, "there's a lot of challenges. We have a lot of smart people here, we're going to figure it out."

A video was shown to showcase the technology industry on the South Coast and some companies producing cutting edge work. Hade said, "we have to transition our energy system at an unprecedented speed over the next 20-30 years to deal with the climate crisis and you know we have the opportunity to be a leader. It's a challenge it's an opportunity we are excited about it . "

The up close meeting was important to the process of gathering and sharing information about what's ahead in 2024.

"We can talk about the business climate. This is where the business climate is made. It gets made in rooms like this in communities like Santa Barbara and the Central Coast," said Myers.

She also reminded the group of the ongoing assistance. "We have many programs, business assistance, business investment services where we can help both small businesses with grants and incentives if that's what they need. With technical assistance, if that's what they need navigating the regulatory process connecting with like minded people."

Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Miller said, "these are people who are running their companies, that they care so much about the community and making sure that they can keep employing people and contributing to the economy on the South Coast."

The message here was to work collectively to move the region forward or if ideas work here, share them with the state for use in other areas.

Miller said Myers has, "been the best advocate we've ever had in state government to speak to business in a practical but also an enthusiastic way."

