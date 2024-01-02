Parklets coming down in many areas of Santa Barbara, reducing outside dining and increasing parking

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Before and after an end of the year deadline, parklets are getting dismantled in some areas of Santa Barbara.

The locations are mainly on Haley Street, Milpas Street, Cabrillo Boulevard, and Coast Village Road.

City rules are being enforced, which bans parklets now on streets with two lanes of traffic going one direction and also all of Coast Village Road.

The owner of Chad's restaurant, Chad Stevens, said he lost 30 seats with this decision, and four workers had their hours cut because of the reduction in the waterfront restaurant's capacity. Chad's is on Cabrillo Boulevard in a prime spot to view the Santa Barbara Harbor.

On weekends and sunny summer days, the restaurant runs a line for the outside tables. Some customers said they will wait more than 30 minutes for the outside table than going with the option to sit inside.

Businesses on Haley that have already taken action are Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolate Factory, and the Aperitivo wine bar.

All of Coast Village Road will be parklet free soon. Reneaud's and Coast and Olive took their parklets out prior to the deadline. Work is underway to remove the dining areas at Lucky's, Bree'osh, Tre Lune and Jeannine's.

The Santa Barbara City Council discussed the parklet rules, and also safety issues, multiple times in the last six months. Mayor Randy Rowse said over the weekend, the city staff would not be instructed to take down the existing parklets immediately if they remained up, but there would be action eventually to enforce the removal decision. If that happens, the business owner would pay the city the full costs of the removal and dumping fees.

