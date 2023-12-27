Chocolate Factory owner has a bad taste over Santa Barbara’s parklet removal deadline

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Even though it's been in documents for weeks, getting the final word to take down an outside parklet for the owner of Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolate Factory, came at just the wrong time.

In the peak of making holiday chocolates, Michael Oliver got the email and then a posted notice on his window at 428 E. Haley St. in Santa Barbara.

This was December 15.

"Their (the City Council) ordinance was dated December 12. Then they told us December 15th that we had until the first (Jan 1). I wrote them probably within 30 minutes that I had a trip planned and I could deal with it when I come back and this was a bad decision. Nothing. No reply. They replied by glueing a notice a very demanding notice, threatening to take it out on my dime, which I can't afford, and I would have no chance to do anything because I am traveling."

With the help of friends, and a set of power tools, the screws in the parklet were taken out and the wood was piled up, off the street on December 25th.

The city has had safety concerns in recent months where parklets are located, especially on streets with two lanes of traffic in one direction. The new rules say businesses in those locations will have to remove their parklets.

There is also a new rule for parklets to be taken out on Coast Village Roads, to create more parking spaces.

Parklets that have not been removed will be torn down by the city and the business owner will be sent the bill.

Already Coast and Olive restaurant has removed its outside parklet patio on Coast Village Road as well as the Aperitivo wine bar on West Haley.