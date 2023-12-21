Flooding soaks Christmas sales hopes for Dylan Star boutique

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With a Funk Zone store staged with fashionable clothing for the holidays and gift giving, Dylan Star has had a washout.

The owner Erica Brown knew the Thursday morning rain storm was bad, but surveillance cameras showed a shiny floor and that indicated water was in the building.

The rain impacts happened about 9 a.m. when a drain clogged on Anacapa St. just outside of the store's parking lot. That diverted water into the driveway and directly to the Dylan Star front door.

When Brown got to the door, the water was four inches high and it had already gone into the main retail showroom.

Items on the floor such as bags and baskets were soaked.

The day was spent assessing the damage and mopping the floors.

Brown says it is not going to be a quick cleanup and did not anticipate she could reopen in time for the final days of the Christmas sales season.

Her boutique is stocked up with dresses, shoes, coats, sweaters, hats, purses and jewelry.