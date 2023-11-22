Holiday tree arrives in Santa Barbara to kick off the season of events and celebrations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With the arrival of the Santa Barbara holiday tree, the Christmas season has begun.

The 36-foot White Fire tree was harvested from Grant's Pass Oregon and delivered Wednesday morning.

The Big Red Crane company hoisted it up and the Santa Barbara City Public Works and Forestry departments coordinated the process as it was dropped into a metal sleeve bolted to the street near the entrance of the Arlington Theatre.

The tree has been decorated with white lights and a shooting star on the top. It will be officially lit on Dec. 1 in a block party with music, choirs, DJ Darla Bea and many special performances.

The tree and many of the related activities are sponsored by Consumer Fire Products based locally. The company owner Kristin Rhoads said it is the tenth year for the partnership. She hopes it brings the public out and encourages a season of giving.

"It's just kind of the kick off to the spirit of giving and the Downtown Organization does a great job of having events. We've got the tree lighting on the first and many ways for the community to come together to celebrate the season," she said. "I think that the community really looks forward to these events as a whole."

Her daughter Kristin said the tree is a special draw for people to come downtown and enjoy the sight, it also has an environmental message. "For every tree they harvest, (at the tree farm) they plant ten more trees in its place. It is a very sustainable to harvest for these cities and let the forest grow." She said this tree is 58 years old but was very small for the first 25 until it grew into a size where it received more sunlight.

Elander said, "it's really a special thing to have a tree this large right in the middle of our downtown," and near the iconic Arlington Theatre. "We're so excited to bring the Christmas tree back and it means that it's time to come out and enjoy downtown."

(More details, photos and videos will be added later today)