Italian restaurant owner says ‘Make me an offer’ he can’t refuse to take away his parklet

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After weeks of issues and eventually fully meeting ADA access guidelines for those who are mobility challenged, the Santa Barbara parklet at Ca' Dario Restaurant is coming down.

"That's it. It was just a nice space to enjoy unfortunately it has to go," said owner Dario Furlati, the owner of Ca's Dario Restaurant on Victoria Street.

Furlati said, the lip on the ramp to go into the parklet popped up a half an inch after the rains soaked the wood, and a table they purchased to comply, had brackets underneath making it unacceptable.

One thing he does say firmly is, as a veteran restaurant owner, he is sensitive to the needs of his customers in wheelchairs.

Furlati said, " I always care for the disabled since day one because we do a lot of charity for people or people who are in needs ."

The parklet is 40 feet long and six feet wide. It has a seating for 18.

Furlati says it is often full for dinner and gets two seatings on busy weekend nights.

It is now either coming down and tossed or he is selling it. He plans to do it to abide by the city ruling with a June 8 deadline. He hopes to have a crew on site to do the work on June 6.

In true Italian fashion, Furlati said a version of the famous Godfather movie line, referring to "an offer he can't refuse." "If someone is interested we can sell it. Make me an offer and they can take it."

The parklet is built to weather the elements it has plastic sides that come down to keep the wind and some noise out. It has room for heaters and it has a cover overhead. "

Six businesses in all were cited for failing to comply after multiple warnings.

The others were Foxtail on Cota Street, Taza on lower State Street, the Courthouse Tavern on Anapamu, Trattoria Vittoria on Victoria, and Folded Hills winery on Coast Village Road.

When this issue came to the city council last week, the Access Advisory Committee was fed up with the months - long process and leaned towards saying it was illegally at the tipping point.

Santa Barbara Access Advisory Committee member Nick Koonce said, "none of you have taken sufficient action to correct the problem of your making." He reminded the council of concerns from about three years ago. "At every opportunity you've chosen to put the financial interests of a few above the civil rights of many."

The loss of the parklet will mean less hours for the servers assigned here and others.

The restaurant may apply to add some more sidewalk tables but that's the end of it.

Furlati said, " it was fortunate enough the city allow us to have it already. It's something that you get attached to and it's sad that it goes away. "