Valentine’s Day bouquets and gifts from street vendors might be the bargain deal this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When money is tight, as it is for many people, they are looking for a bargain deal on a holiday gift, such as something for Valentine's Day.



Many flower vendors are popping up on street corners and in neighborhoods on this day.



Buckets of discounted flowers, balloons and other times are for sale, often at several dollars below what they are at stores or at florist shops.



It's often a grab and go deal, or cash and carry. How long the flowers last will vary, but often they were purchased because they were blooming already. The timeline on their beauty may be reduced by a few days.

On this special occasion you may also see other items such as Teddy bears dolls.

These vendors are usually operating without a permit when they are on city property, but the City of Santa Barbara does offer vending permits.



(More details, video and photos will be added here later today