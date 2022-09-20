Chick-fil-A serves up a solution to traffic congestion at its Santa Barbara drive-thru



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Chick-fil-A, once called a nuisance by the city, has a plan to serve up an upgraded design and stay in full operation at its location on 3709 State Street.



The restaurant's popularity at times has jammed the drive-thru and cars have backed up on the street.

That has both slowed and stopped vehicle traffic. In some cases adjacent businesses have had access driveways cut off.



Bike riders have had to swerve around the congestion.

Neighbors have complained for months.

The city police department and Santa Barbara City Council have worked on many remedies.

Most recently Chick-fil-A faced a nuisance hearing in front of the council and agreed to control the vehicle flow with security personnel while the new design was developed.



In the end the redesign has been the most appetizing solution.

It was supported by the Architectural Board of Review Monday.



The site was formerly a drive-thru Burger King that did not have the same issues. That restaurant closed in 2012. Chick-fil-A began plans for the site in 2011 and opened in 2013.



Modifications include two drive thru lanes, new ordering stations and menu boards with canopies, widening the entrance lane to a total of three lanes, the removal of 15 parking spots, adding bike racks and a change in landscaping.

