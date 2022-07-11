Cox shows updated technology to control modernized homes from TV’s to cooking

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The latest home technology is now at a level where you can control multiple items, from the security at your front door to when your dinner starts cooking.

With the right hookups, it can be done remotely.

Cox Communications has kicked off its Cox Smart Stories in Santa Barbara at the Marc Apartments on upper State Street to demonstrate the tech changes now available in the market.

The presentation involved a simulated home with multiple pieces of technology controlled by a remote control, electronic tablet, or phone.

Cox says it is not exclusive for some customers, but different levels of service can be custom planned by existing customers depending on their needs.

The company says it is also collaborating with federal funding sources to make these services available to homes that are traditionally underrepresented or living on government-assisted budgets.

For more information go to the Cox Communications website.