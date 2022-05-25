Heading into summer tourism leaders lay out a plan to meet, greet and compete on the Central Coast

GOLETA, Calif. - The Memorial Day weekend kicks off summertime travel, and local tourism leaders are expecting a return of travelers. They say, however, so are many other areas, and that will increase the choices.

A Visit Santa Barbara general meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara will go over the contributions tourism makes to the local community and give a forecast of the months ahead.

In a news release, Kathy Janega Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara said, "during the past two years, this gathering has taken on renewed meaning for hospitality employees. Our industry was hit hard by COVID-19, but our community has proven its resilience once again and made great strides toward recovery, recently breaking records for average daily rates at hotels across the region. We’re looking forward to coming together to celebrate the South Coast’s achievements.”

The Annual General Meeting also coincides with California Tourism Month, which spotlights tourism’s role as a key driver in the economy.

Janega-Dykes will provide organization highlights from the past year, relay tourism contributions to the South Coast’s economy, as well as recognize outstanding local hospitality workers. Keynote speaker Kevin Brown, best-selling author of "Unleashing Your Hero: Rise Above Any Challenge, Expand Your Impact, and Be the Hero the World Needs" will share ways in which small acts of caring from hospitality workers can have tremendous and lasting impacts. Steve Janicek, president of Visit Santa Barbara’s board of directors and general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, will be announcing incoming board members and recognizing outgoing board members.

The event will feature a networking coffee reception followed by a lunch program. To encourage industry professionals to learn more about the area’s tourism offerings, prizes will be gifted to attendees at the luncheon. They range from hotel stays, wine tastings, and restaurant gift certificates, to spa experiences and visits to museums and attractions.

New this year, attendees will also receive “Hospitality Hero” tokens, which they can either keep or pay forward and give to other hospitality workers in recognition of their exemplary service. The wooden emblems honor their professionalism and everyday achievements.

“While COVID-19 created many challenges, countless hospitality employees rose to the occasion and continue to do so,” Janega-Dykes said. “They’ve taken on extra shifts, introduced safety measures and enhanced cleaning, and much more. Anyone, from housekeeping crews to front desk staff, can be a hospitality hero when they help make Santa Barbara shine for our visitors and community.”

Nearly 200 people, including Visit Santa Barbara members, Santa Barbara County hospitality industry professionals, city and county officials, and community leaders, are expected to attend.

ABOUT VISIT SANTA BARBARA

Visit Santa Barbara is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization jointly funded by the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, the South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District and by a membership of hospitality-related busi­nesses. The mission of Visit Santa Barbara is to inspire overnight travel to the Santa Barbara South Coast in order to enhance the community’s economy and quality of life. VSB’s primary vehicles are tourism marketing, PR and sales channels that lead to overnight bookings, increase business and tax revenue and support jobs. Annual spending by travelers to the South Coast totals more than $1.9 billion, supporting more than 13,000 jobs and generating more than $56 million in yearly tax revenues, according to Destination Analysts, a tourism market research firm.

