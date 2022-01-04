Stearns Wharf celebrates 150 years with many specials and activities throughout 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The landmark structure at the Santa Barbara waterfront, Stearns Wharf, is turning 150 years old this year.

Businesses and the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department are celebrating in several ways, and have encouraged the public to take part in the plans.

The wharf was built in 1872 by John Peck Stearns, as a method of encouraging trade, commerce and to bring in arriving supplies to Santa Barbara.

It is now considered the most visited spot in the city by local residents and tourists from around the world.

The Bud Bottoms designed dolphin fountain at the wharf entrance is one of the most photographed locations in the city on its own or with people posing in front of it to signify they have been in Santa Barbara.

Stearns Wharf is 2300 feet long and has an area of 3.8 acres. It is supported by 2307 piles.

It has views of the Santa Barbara harbor, the scenic mountain backdrop behind the city, the long coastal view to Ventura County and the Channel Islands.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary the wharf merchants will hold Wharf Wednesdays on the first Wednesday of each month this year.

A special celebration with fireworks will take place in October.

The waterfront department and Stearns Wharf merchants kick off the celebration January 4, with this specials:

Char West Buy an entrée, and get any small fountain drink for $1.50 Conway Deep Sea Tasting Room Any 5 bottles of Deep Sea wine for $150; Buy 4 and get 1 free Devil and the Deep Blue Sea Buy one Ceramic Tile and get the second Tile for $1.50 Great Pacific Ice Cream Co Buy a single scoop cone or bowl, and get the second single scoop cone or bowl for $1.50 Moby Dick Restaurant Buy one Happy Hour dish, get one 50% off. Certain restrictions apply. Mother Stearns Candy Company All Truffles $1.50 Nature's Own Buy a Pink Murex Shell for $1.50 Stearns Wharf Bait & Tackle Rent 1 pole and get a second pole for $1.50,

Plus an extra cup of bait.

Over the years, the wharf has survived damaging winter storms, and three fires.

For more information go to: www.stearnswharf.org