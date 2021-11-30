Lompoc Job Fair attracts steady stream of jobseekers

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Lompoc hosted the 2021 Job Fair at the Dick DeWees Community Center Tuesday afternoon.

The event comes as local employers continue to struggle to find workers to fill vacancies either on a part-time or full-time basis.

Some 40 employers from both the private and public sectors were on hand at the job fair to answer questions from jobseekers and provide more information on how to land a job.



(Lompoc hosted a job fair Tuesday afternoon)

Jobseekers are looking for good paying jobs, above minimum wage, with benefits and better working conditions.

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are mostly to blame for the lopsided employment situation locally, statewide and across the country.

While the national unemployment rate in October was 4.6%, the supply of workers remains low.

Across the U.S., there is at least one open job for every American seeking work.

The U.S. had 10.4 million job openings as of the end of September according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.