Governor signs into law Assemblyman Cunningham’s bill helping Central Coast nonprofits, small businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Newsom signed a bill into law on Thursday that helps local nonprofits and small businesses.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham's (R-San Luis Obispo) bill goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, and allows breweries, wineries and distilleries to donate proceeds from selling their products to local nonprofits.

The bill aims to fix a nearly century-old oversight in California's liquor laws, allowing Central Coast nonprofits and businesses to work together to support important local causes.

"Nonprofits throughout the Central Coast have struggled to raise the funds they need to operate throughout the pandemic. By allowing them to work hand-in-hand with local breweries, distilleries and wineries to raise money, nonprofits now have an additional - and potentially lucrative - funding stream available to them,” said Cunningham. “State law shouldn’t stop businesses from supporting important charitable causes. I’m grateful that this prohibition will finally be over.”

The bill was passed by a unanimous vote and was supported by the California Association of Nonprofits, the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, the Santa Barbara Vintners and a host of other organizations.