Creative economic survival ideas rolling out with the unpredictable new year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even though some economic indicators look shockingly dismal to start the new year, there's optimism coming to the surface.

Many challenges are facing businesses across the Central Coast due to the coronavirus setback but the resilience has been coming through.

Timelines are uncertain but with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, there's an expected slow down of the virus spread and the future drop in hospitalizations.

That will allow the slow reopening of businesses that are closed and changes in the restaurant dining options beginning with the return of outside dining, followed by limited inside dining. Those changes will take place only after the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity in Southern California is above 15% as it was before last November.

The Governor's limited stay at home order, and the restrictions we are seeing now, began in December.

In downtown Santa Barbara, the State Street Promenade has just received some beautification in the form of planters with new succulents. The future plans include more signage for pedestrians and bike riders, along with lighting changes.

Funding for the project is being paid for through the Measure C tax, approved by voters, which is designated for work on streets, sidewalks, a new Police station and other improvements such as what is happening in the promenade.

The Promenade marketplace is returning today where small vendors can use street space for their pop up sales. It takes place Thursday's from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The marketplace began in the fall of 2020. Vendors included those making hand crafted items such as jewelry, masks and soaps.

The area still has the weekly Tuesday Certified Farmers' Market which stimulates foot traffic.

Retails stores remain open at 20 percent capacity.

The La Cumbre area is seeing changes with Wing Stop coming in as a new restaurant, in the strip of stores near Bristol Farms which opened last year.

The Game Store located in the La Cumbre Mall is closing. Closeout deals are on signs held by workers along State St. nearby.

Jeannine's restaurant downtown on Figueroa is now closed, but the other two in Santa Barbara and one in Goleta remain open.

Chocolats du CaliBressan has closed in downtown Santa Barbara in the La Arcada Court but remains open in Carpinteria where the chocolates are created.

What's still to be determined is the strength of the work force in downtown after the COVID crisis. With a large number of at-home workers now, it is unclear what percentage will be returning to the their old offices, many that have been unused in months.

That workforce vibrancy had been a component to the economic strength in many sectors of the Central Coast, especially downtown zones.

The City of Santa Barbara is also looking forward to the come back of tourism, and in one area, airline travel, it welcomes Southwest Airlines. That carrier will be announcing its destinations and flight schedule soon with a launch later this year.

The draw of Southwest and its passengers is expected to be a big boost to the Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria hospitality industry.

