Pizza delivery thrives on Central Coast during latest COVID-19 restrictions

Money and Business

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Keith Bugal has been coming to Giavanni's Pizza nearly every week since the pandemic began almost a year ago.

"Once a week I'll come down and get either spaghetti or some pizza," said Bugal, an Orcutt resident for over 55 years.

Brenda Rowe, part owner of Giavanni's Pizza, credits customers like Keith for keeping the business profitable over the past year.

"We're constantly being told 'thank you,' 'we appreciate you,' 'we're glad you're making it by,' 'we're glad you're staying open.'"

But staying open has not always been easy.

Between CDC guidelines for restaurants and the changing status of COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, it is a challenge Brenda and the rest of the staff at Giavanni's have had to maneuver.

"I mean if we changed anything people would be upset, so we haven't changed any of our recipes," she explained. "But cleaning, cleaning has been a big thing. Sanitizing, cleaning, being more aware of it and doing it more often."

Between the consistent customers, consistent recipes and the consistent cleaning, Giavanni's isn't just surviving, they're thriving.

Giavanni's Pizza can be found on 805 Local Links, along with other businesses and restaurants.