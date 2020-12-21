Solvang restaurant owner cautions other businesses after being issued warning for eating inside his own building

Money and Business

SOLVANG, Calif. - The owner of Peasants FEAST restaurant in Solvang has a warning for other business owners.

Michael Cherney said the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, also known as ABC, issued him a warning on Wednesday after someone saw people eating inside his restaurant. Cherney said his restaurant used to be a greenhouse and has giant glass windows around the sides.

But he said the people eating were not customers.

Cherney said he had been eating with his wife and employees at separate tables after filling the day's take-out orders.

Cherney fought the warning but lost and said he wanted to warn other owners about what they can and cannot do during the stay-at-home order.

ABC could not be reached in time for this report and Santa Barbara County Public Health staff said this is not a case they are involved in.

We will have more on the story tonight on FOX 11 News at 10 p.m. and NewsChannel 3-12 at 11 p.m.