‘I voted’ sticker gets you a discount at one Santa Barbara restaurant

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Most voters don't need an incentive to cast their ballot in this year's general election, but they will get a perk if they are wearing the popular "I voted" sticker when they order a meal at Pascucci restaurant.

Owner Laura Knight says from now until election day, everyone wearing the "I voted" sticker will get 10-percent off their purchase. She says there's no limit, you can come in every day.

The stickers are inside the vote-by-mail ballots, or if you drop it off at the county elections office, they have them there.

At lunch today, some customers had the stickers on, and one had it on the back of his phone.