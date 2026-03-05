Santa Maria City Council Getting Their Bearings After Eventful Meeting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Maria City Council is still trying to get its bearings after Tuesday night’s eventful meeting.

Multiple surprises occurred for everyone there.

When Councilman Carlos Escobedo announced his resignation and walked out of Tuesday night’s council meeting, city leaders say they didn’t know if they’d have another chance to applaud his service to date.

With the councilman’s abrupt resignation and the deadlock of the immigration ad-hoc committe vote later in the evening, local residents and their representatives are eager to see what happens next.

Right now, people living and working in Santa Maria’s District 1 don’t have representation on the city council.

Santa Maria City Attorney Tom Watson says a municipal election is occurring this November, and the city council has the option to appoint someone to fill the vacant seat for the remainder of Escobedo’s term, which is through 2028.

City leaders have agreed to discuss the option to appoint someone to fill the seat at the next council meeting.

City leaders say long-term employees are hard at work keeping the basic functioning of city operations running, but they acknowledge the so-called “plot twist.”

Locals say the sudden vacancy of the seat opens and re-opens many controversial questions.

Escobedo’s priorities were public safety, housing, homeless outreach, and Santa Maria’s quality of life.

