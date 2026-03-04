Skip to Content
Local Politics

Santa Maria City Councilman Suddenly Resigns, Motion For Ad-Hoc Immigration Committee Fails

CITY OF SANTA MARIA
By
New
Published 1:47 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Last night was a big night for Santa Maria’s City Council meeting.

Before proceedings got very far, Councilman Carlos Escobedo, who has been representing Santa Maria’s District 1 for over five years, announced his resignation and left the chamber.

Escobedo began serving when he was elected in November 2020, and he was re-elected in 2024.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, his resignation appeared abrupt, seeming to catch other council members off-guard.

Brief discussion in the chamber reflects a lack of notice to city staff from the councilman.

Later in the meeting, Mayor Patino made a motion for the establishment of an ad-hoc immigration committee, something that had been “on the table” for over half a year.

With Escobedo’s seat vacant, the motion tied 2-to-2, meeting with defeat.

Residents in attendance were audibly shocked and upset by the evening’s proceedings.

