Skip to Content
Local Politics

City of Santa Barbara considers revenue measures for ballot

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
New
Published 3:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Santa Barbara City Council members are considering revenue measure to put on the November Ballot.

During Tuesday's council meeting city taff members projected options for taxing real estate transfers and increasing the transient occupancy tax (TOT) by two percent or from 12-14 percent.

A number of hotel general managers and tourism professionals spoke out against TOT saying it can drive tourists to other destinations.

And real estate professionals spoke out against transfers, that could amount to $10-11 million a year, at a time when sales compared the last few years appear flat.

Your News Channel will have more on the councils direction to staff tonight on the news.

Article Topic Follows: Local Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.