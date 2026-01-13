Santa Barbara City Council to Consider Temporary Rent Increase Moratorium

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Renters and landlords packed the first Santa Barbara City Council meeting of the year.

Many of them filled out public comment slips to weigh in on tenant protections.

The council heard a couple of hours of comments in the afternoon and then invited more at 5 p.m., when many people get off work.

At issue is whether the city council will consider a rent increase moratorium or freeze before they vote on a rent stabilization ordinance later in the year.

In addition to a temporary rent increase moratorium the council is being asked to consider a Just Cause Eviction Ordinance.

In the summer of 2026, the council plans to consider a permanent rent stabilization program that the city staff has been tasked with working on during the year.

The issue was discussed and debated during a December 16, 2025, meeting following a staff presentation.

The arguments for and against included concerns over council members who are renters.

Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Mike Stoker spoke on behalf of the nonprofit Santa Barbara Taxpayers Advocacy Center.

"We have 3 city council members that are renters, they are going to benefit by this vote, they are going to benefit by the freeze and I guarantee if it was the other way around if you had three landlords on the council a community like this would go crazy if those landlords participated in that kind of vote, " said Stoker, " and I don't think it is right."

When a speakers asked the council if any of them owned rental property, none of them raised their hands.

Emily Pelstring, who lives in a studio with her partner her is finishing a physics doctorate at UCSB, said she came after work to speak in favor of a moratorium.

"When you are paying into rent it is not going into any investment," said Pelstring, " and property values in Santa Barbara always continue to go up, you are sinking away a good portion of your money to live an area where you work."

The agenda's first recommendation includes the introduction and adoption of an emergency ordinance that would establish a temporary rent increase moratorium during the preparation, consideration and potential adoption of a permanent rent stabilization program.

The second item includes the adoption of an amendment to the Santa Barbara Municipal Code relating to additional requirements for Just Cause Evictions for the purpose of removing rental units from the market

Speakers filled the overflow room before 5 p.m.

Mayor Randy Rowse said they had 3 hours worth of comments to get through.

The meeting is likely to go late.

To watch the meeting live visit https://santabarbaraca.gov

Your News Channel will have reaction to the any vote that is taken or tabled tonight on the news.