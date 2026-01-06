Councilman Eric Friedman Enters Race for Santa Barbara Mayor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – In a statement sent to your News Channel Tuesday evening, city councilman Eric Friedman has confirmed his intent to run for mayor of Santa Barbara.

Friedman, first elected in 2017, represents the 5th District and is currently in the midst of a five-year term that began in 2021.

In his statement, Friedman says the decision to run for mayor was one he made with his family over the holiday season. As a life-long Democrat, Friedman is seeking endorsement from the local Democratic Party.

"It would be an honor to serve as the next Mayor of Santa Barbara so I can continue to work on my priorities that include balancing the budget, increasing affordable housing opportunities, enhancing public safety and emergency preparedness, and economic revitalization of downtown."

Prior to serving on city council, Friedman worked for First District County Supervisors Naomi Schwartz and Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

"For the past eight years I have truly enjoyed serving on the Santa Barbara City Council while working as a grocery clerk in a local grocery store," Friedman's statement reads. "These two complimentary careers introduced me to countless members of the community and unique perspectives on how the policies of the City affect its residents on a daily basis."

This confirmation of my mayor candidacy come just months after Friedman suffered a heart attack while paddle boarding back in April.

"The incredible support from residents throughout the City during my recovery meant a great deal to me and my family. This experience made me re-evaluate life and the many blessings that come to all of us daily, especially the opportunity to give back to the community."

Friedman enters the race against fellow council member Kristen Sneddon, and current mayor Randy Rowse, who have both announced their intent to run in November's election.

"Having grown up in Santa Barbara, I look forward to starting a new chapter in life through continued public service as Mayor of the wonderful city we call home."

