City of Santa Barbara Buys Cacique Street Shelter

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Santa Barbara City Councilmembers approved the purchase of an emergency shelter at 816 Cacique St.

The city bought the property from People Assisting the Homeless know as PATH for $3.75 million.

They will spend another $25,000 making improvements.

The funding comes from Measure C.

“Owning this facility gives us the flexibility to innovate and respond more effectively to the challenges of homelessness and to shape a more sustainable and comprehensive shelter system that meets the evolving needs of our residents," said City Administrator Kelly McAdoo.

The space is large enough to serves about 100 people.

Clients are offered shelter, meals, case management and more.

Mercy House Living Centers will serve as interim service provider.

Mercy has a housing-first philosophy.

For more information, visit Homelessness Initiatives (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/homelessness).