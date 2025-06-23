Skip to Content
Carpinteria City Council adopts two year budget

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Carpinteria is moving to a two year budget.

Carpinteria City Council members voted unanimously to adopt the Fiscal Year 2025/26-2026/27 two year budget following lengthy presentations from staff members.

 Carpinteria City Manager Michael Ramirez said it's hovering over the $30 million range.

Ramirez said it fluctuates due to capital improvement projects such as the Carpinteria Bridge Replacement Project.

"We are excited to be celebrating our 60th anniversary this year in September, so you will notice on all of our budget documents we have our 60th anniversary, " said Ramirez, "so, it is very much reflecting on our past and here today focusing on the present, but also thinking about our future."

Ramirez said it is more important than ever to look ahead.

For more information visit https://www.carpinteriaca.gov

