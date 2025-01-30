Justin Wilkins introduced as Goleta’s New Parks and Recreation Manager

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta local, Justin Wilkins, will serve as the city's new Parks and Recreation Manager.

As Parks and Recreation Manager, Wilkins will be responsible for planning, developing, supervising, and coordinating all park and recreational programs, services, facilities, and special events.

The City of Goleta is known for their signature events including the Goleta Lemon Festival, Mexican Independence Day Festival, and the Goleta Holiday Parade.

Wilkins is a long-time resident of Goleta, first moving to Goleta back in 2000 to attend the University of California, Santa Barbara. Wilkins previously served as the Executive Director for the Santa Barbara Soccer Club and the Director of Operations at Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People – there he oversaw a variety of social service programs, school based mental health, and a community-based food program delivering over 30,000 pounds of food to families in need each week.

JoAnne Plummer, Neighborhood Services Director said, “The Parks and Recreation Division is busy with exciting programs and projects and Justin’s passion for Goleta, combined with his diverse experience makes him the ideal person to lead this amazing team.”

The City says Justin is a familiar face to residents, having lived the area for the past 25 years.

“Most of the special memories I have are watching my kids grow up playing in our local parks," Wilkins said. "From their adventures at ‘Caterpillar Park’ to sliding down the pines at Bella Vista, to playing soccer for countless hours on any patch of green grass – Goleta raised them as much as their mom and I did.”

