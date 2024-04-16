New Chick-fil-A planned in north part of Santa Maria close to final approval

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant planned in Santa Maria is being considered for final approval this week by the Santa Maria Planning Commission.

On Wednesday, Commissioners will consider a Planned Development Permit and Conditional Use Permit needed in order for the project to earn final approval for the restaurant. The Chik-fil-A would be located along North Broadway and Preisker Lane.

A Planned Development Permit is needed for this because it will replace a project previously approved by City Council that would have included a multi-unit development on the site.

"A Planned Development Permit is going to be required for the development of the restaurant and the modification of the, existing plan to allow the restaurant to replace the other two pad type buildings," said Frank Albro, Santa Maria Principal Planner. "The Community Development Department has coordinated the review, through all the city divisions and departments, and we have developed a set of conditions that would apply to the project if the Planning Commission does choose to approve the project."

Should the project earn the approval from the Planning Commission tomorrow night, it would be allowed to move towards construction.

"If the Commission approves the project, that would be the final discretionary step for the project," said Albro. "The next step for the applicant would be to submit the building permits, and the building permit applications to start to work. If the Commission approves the project, we could see development on the site start as early is six to eight months from now."