First District Supervisors Race in Santa Barbara County comes with sharply debated issues

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - One of the races closely watched in Santa Barbara County during this primary election is in the First District contest between incumbent Das Williams and challenger Roy Lee.

Williams is a veteran politician with experience in the state assembly and Santa Barbara city council. He is a liberal, an environmentalist, and he is outspoken about climate change and the future quality of life.

Lee is a restaurant owner who has been serving on the Carpinteria City Council. He does not see himself as a career politician. He is at odds with Williams over the cannabis industry impacts and regulations. He was also upset at the protective ring nets coming down in the storm-threatened Montecito hills.

He said he listens more than he talks and is independent on how he views key issues such as housing, transportation and homeless solutions.

The district covers an area from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara and includes Montecito and Summerland.

There are only two candidates in the race and it will be "winner take all."