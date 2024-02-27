One week until Super Tuesday and many registered voters are taking their time on casting ballots

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – There are many registered voters with ballots collecting dust right now, one week before the California Primary election as part of Super Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara County Elections office sent out about 298,000 ballots in early February. The vote by mail ballots started coming in immediately but the pace has been sluggish.

Those with ballots can mail them in at a U.S. post office, drop them in to a county elections ballot box in a variety of public places, turn them in on election day to any precinct or turn them in at the elections office.

With vigorous competition in some races and the Presidential primary lacking a full field of battling candidates, the drama in this election is considered to be a factor in a slow return on ballots. That may also impact the results, if some voters do not cast a ballot or presume a candidate has the race sewn up.

Over the weekend the Secretary of State's office said 22 million ballots went out and 7% have been returned.

Some analysts see this trend leaning towards a 30% turnout in the March 5 election.

The Santa Barbara County Election office has offered extensive outreach and assistance to anyone who still needs to register or freshen up their information, such as, a current address or updated signature. All vote by mail ballots have to be sealed in an envelope and signed on the outside in the appropriate area.

If a ballot is not signed or if the signature is not matching what is on file, the elections office will attempt to find that voter and ask them to come into the office for clarification and verification.

Additional staff members have been hired to answer questions and the website sbcvote.com has many answers to frequently asked questions.

Each vote by mail ballot has the often sought after "I voted" sticker included. This year it also includes in Spanish "Yo Vote".

Elections workers have been going through training and are prepared for a full day on Tuesday March 5. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. All ballot boxes in the county and U.S. Post Office mailed in ballots will be collected at that time. Anyone in line will still be allowed to vote.