Legislators explain budget deficit solutions to the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It wasn't easy to pinpoint the multi-billion dollar deficit challenge ahead in Sacramento for local elected officials, but they came out with a plan to take on the just released staggering California budget proposal by Governor Gavin Newsom.It was face to face with business leaders organized by the South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Assemblymember Gregg Hart said, "it could be $68-billion bad it could be $38-billion dollars bad."

He is on a committee to audit finances and that's throughout the entire budget.

He says his plan is to start, "looking under the hood of state government operations trying to find efficiencies and trying to identify places where the state could do a better job of providing services and being efficient with tax payers dollars."

It may not all be bad depending on what's uncovered with the use of California tax dollars. Hart said, "it can be a tough audit that really gets to some abuse and waste and but it can also highlight success stories that we can emulate."

State Senator Monique Limon said there are four reserves that have been built up over the years, and that will help.

"These reserves and these areas will help us I believe in a good way to get through the deficit," said Limon. " I do feel like you're talking about the 4th largest economy in the world. California is still thriving. People are still here they want to do business with us all of that will carry us through a difficult time."When it comes to housing and homelessness, funds in the budget should go a long way to helping the growing crisis.

Hart said, "the good news in the bad budget is the governor so far has protected some really critical investments the $15-billion that the state gives to local governments to assist with homelessness is so far protected"

Both California legislators said, despite the budget tasks ahead, there's good energy to take on the challenge."This is a legislature that wants to help California preserve our dream," said Hart.

Limon said,"the energy that we have to tackle these problems I think it is very consistent with the reality of a big state."

Congressman Salud Carbajal appeared in a video from

Washington and said he is working to bring federal dollars directly to the Central Coast and there will be more funding and programs to help working parents with child care.