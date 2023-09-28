Safety plan in the works for the crowded Isla Vista bluffs

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – An eight-point plan has been developed for the Isla Vista bluffs where, for years, there's been an area of safety concerns.

A fatal fall took the life of a student recently and there's been a renewed effort to make the area less of a risk for the public.

The bluffs are heavily populated and lined with apartments. There are several open space areas and parks where a member of the public can look at the views.

The cliffs there are about 40-feet high. Erosion has made that coastline very unstable. In some cases the loss off land is right up to the base of balconies.

Some patios have had set backs as required by the county, and other property owners see it in their future.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps has responded to concerns with the new safety plan that will be announced in a news conference in coordination with the Isla Vista Community Services District.

The Isla Vista blufftop buildings are also known to have large weekend parties with crowds that, at times, have led to dangerous situations including broken balconies.

