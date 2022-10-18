Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department details solutions to overtime costs and recruitment issues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department says it is trending to exceed $17 million in overtime in the current year, which will be the highest on record.

A study has been underway to identify the factors causing the overtime.

One of the primary factors has been the understaffing in the department.

Retention and recruitment issues have been challenging not only in this department but nationwide. Two of the reasons are the recruiting incentives from other agencies and the impact of the public's sentiment towards a career in law enforcement which has led to lower applicants.

In a report to the Board of Supervisors, the county has been increasing its outreach with a streamline hiring process, and by using professional marketing services. There have also been first responder career fairs and a presence at community events.

Sheriff Bill Brown says until 2021 there was a downward trend in overtime. He says pandemic duties and early retirement issues, some earlier than planned, have been factors to drive up overtime to cut position shortages.

"Due to a variety of factors we have an unusually high number of vacancies," said Brown.

The department is recommending the hiring of Sheriff Service Tech positions which can provide some relief to the sworn positions, in certain positions.

"The Sheriff's office is looking for good men and women to fill our ranks," said Brown to the Board of Supervisors and the television coverage that was streaming. He said the department is committed to the core values of service, integrity, caring, courage and fairness.

He said it is a noble career for those who are interested.

Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said the issue is "top of mind" for the county. Lavagnino spoke of more new recruitment strategies especially with the local community colleges, and specifically named Alan Hancock, Cuesta and Santa Barbara City College.

Supervisor Gregg Hart said the presentation "doesn't sound compelling" or have a sense of urgency. "I don't see a plan going forward."

To that Brown said, "We are actually doing a better job" than other agencies in the county when it comes to vacancies. "We're dealing with more departures and more retirements than we have ever had."

He said there is "a national narrative, a false narrative in the wake of the George Floyd tragedy to create a false notion" that law enforcement is brutal and racist. He also said the message has been broadcast recklessly.

Supervisor Bob Nelson said "that is not my view" and said it is also not the view of the Board. He did say he supported maximizing hiring incentives.

Brown also said, "Even if we were fully staffed" the department would still not have enough people to do the job that is required on patrol, in the custody divisions, and other services."

Brown said, "We are looking for the cream of the crop." He says there are many stages to recruitment including the oral interview, physical agility, mental evaluation and other tests where some of the applicants do not get an acceptable result.

Brown said the current recruit needs to be in a "guardian mode" for the job in Santa Barbara County.

Supervisor Das Williams said he did not want to cannibalize the patrol forces to make sure the custody department was staffed.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department budget report.