Many opinions coming out on mixed topics on the agenda as the President gives his State of the Union address

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As we go into the State of the Union address, News Channel 3-12 asked people what they are most concerned about going forward.



"We've got runaway inflation. We've a real problem, I think even in Ukraine, just about everything," said Dennis Barker from Vandenberg Village.

"I'm worried about the next three years. I think probably in November, January of next year, things will start looking up – I believe, I hope."



One father is worried about the years ahead for his family.

"What exactly are we setting for our younger children, I'm a father of four. That's really what is impacting me right now," said Abel Gutierrez said.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has found its way into many of our conversations, and one person thought it was enough to delay the president's speech.

Richard Sacco said, "I personally think tonight's message should be postponed. I think it should happen at another time."

A visitor from Sacramento said the approach to the war was the right one. "The deeper we can go with sanctions, the better. And I am really excited (that) the European Union has come together. NATO has come together," said John Duby.

One Santa Barbara City College student who just got a job says she is optimistic about her future.



"Hmmmmm. I'm in college currently so in about four years I'm hoping to start my career maybe start a business or something," Chloe Hernandez said.

Very few people talked about COVID -19 or other health concerns, or the future of the Supreme Court makeup.

After the speech, the president is off Wisconsin to talk about his infrastructure bill tomorrow. There are no plans right now to come out west to California for now.