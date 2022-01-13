Jordan Cunningham will not seek fourth term in State Assembly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - State Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham will not be seeking a fourth term in office.

Cunningham announced the decision Thursday morning on social media.

"After talking it over with my wife and kids, I have decided not to seek a fourth term in the State Assembly," he said in a Twitter post. "It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the Central Coast and (Assembly District 35) in Sacramento."

Cunningham, a Republican, has represented District 35 in the State Assembly since 2016. The district represents the whole of San Luis Obispo County as well as the northernmost part of Santa Barbara County. In 2022, the district has a new look thanks to new district maps. District 35 now ends in the Five Cities area and extends north along coastal Monterey County.

In 2020 he won a decided victory over challenger Dawn Addis, en route to his third term. In November, Addis announced her intentions to run for the District 35 assembly seat again in 2022.

Throughout his tenure, Cunningham has been a strong proponent of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant and voiced concern over the economic impact of closing the nuclear power plant. He has argued that nuclear power will need to play a vital role in the nation's quest for more green energy sources.

Cunningham also successfully presented multiple bills at the statewide level to battle human trafficking which were signed into law by the governor.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the assemblyman voiced concern and displeasure with Gov. Newsom's actions in closing schools as well as the forced closure of many indoor businesses.

Outside of the political arena, Cunningham owns and operates Cunningham Law Group with his wife, Shauna. In 2021, Cunningham's firm represented an Orcutt bar owner who defied statewide orders to close his business during the rise of the COVID-19. In June 2021, those charges were dismissed.

Cunningham did not shut the door on a future role in politics and he said he still plans to advocate as a private citizen for the issues that he cares most about, but said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family and growing his business.

"San Luis Obispo County has been my home for ost of my life, and northern Santa Barbara County has been my adopted home," he said in his announcement.