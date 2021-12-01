Santa Barbara County Redistricting Commission to select top 3 maps

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission is holding a public meeting in Santa Maria to provide an update on its process.

In the meeting, five maps will be looked at and the commission will select the top three.

The commission said its job is to make sure everyone is represented fairly, by drawing districts with an equal number of people in each.

Drawing districts is important, as it determines how the community is represented.

The public is invited to comment in person or over Zoom.

The meeting started at 6 p.m. at the Joe Centennial Betteravia Government Administration Building.