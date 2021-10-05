Election night results in Santa Barbara will be on the front porch at City Hall, not inside

Local Politics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Election night plans are already being made in Santa Barbara weeks before the November 2 voting deadline.

The vote by mail election is underway with ballots arriving this week.

The election is for mayor and three council seats. One of those council seats is uncontested.

Citywide ballot boxes have been unlocked and the ballots dropped off there are being picked up daily.

Santa Barbara city leaders say the council chambers will be closed on election night. In the past they have been open for the public to see ballot counting and results.

This year, the city is going to have large screen TV's on the city hall front porch and project the results there.

A presentation about the elections will be made before the first ballot results are posted.

The polls will close at 8 p.m. on election night.

Ballots received on election day or within seven days after the election, by mail with a postmark of November 2 or earlier, will still be counted and added to the results as they are completed.

A large crowd has shown up in the past to view the results at City Hall.

Many people use that location as an election night launching pad for a festive gathering with their supporters at a nearby location.