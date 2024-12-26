Shoppers snag killer deals following Christmas Day

CAMARILLO, Calif.—From the Camarillo Outlets to State Street in Santa Barbara, people were eager to find some killer deals.



“This is the time to splurge before the New Year. So definitely the clock's ticking. I'm giving myself to the weekend,” said Julio Uolla, who lives in New York.



Some even stocked up on holiday essentials for next year.



“So I got a cinnamon roll Lego set, a colorful paint palette, a sketch set, and a cute little paper thing,” said Emma Pilcher from Camarillo.

Many shoppers say it’s nice to avoid the pre-Christmas chaos and go shopping once the dust has settled and pricing is more enticing.



“I was also here during Christmas Eve, and it was packed. And now when you go shopping, it's easy to navigate to any stores,” said Sheryl Pilcher from Camarillo.

The Associated Press says holiday shoppers increased spending by 3.8% this year despite higher prices.



“A lot of things that we don't really get in Trinidad, we get here— brand name stuff and that kind of thing. So it's really, really nice,” said Meela Ramsingh, who is visiting from Trinidad and Tobago.

Ramsingh says shopping in Camarillo has been a dream, especially considering the power of the U.S. dollar.



“That's the secret. Get up early and get the deals before the crowd rolls. With the crowds,” said Lisa Knowlson, who lives in Santa Paula.