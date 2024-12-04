Bishop Diego star defensive lineman Mays Pese signs with Arizona

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mays Pese had 17 scholarship offers to play NCAA Division 1 college football.

But the University of Arizona stood out and the Bishop Diego High School defensive lineman is headed to Tucson.

The 275 pound senior signed with the Wildcats in front of his family, coaches and classmates at a ceremony in the Brick House at Bishop Diego.

This past season Pese had 62 tackles with 3 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries.

The 3-year varsity starter for the Cardinals was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.