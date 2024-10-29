Locals say turbulent times could be keeping voters away from the polls

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Voters say it’s some of the most turbulent times in our nation’s history.



The year 2024 has been a polarizing election with several twists and turns—from multiple assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump to President Biden stepping down and Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the new Democratic nominee.



Voters are feeling the political divide, and say it’s more important than ever to go out and vote.



“ There's just so much hostility. I think whoever wins, we're going to experience something maybe we've never experienced in the United States,” said Jennifer Ingram, who lives in Santa Barbara.

In Santa Barbara County, 244,000 vote by mail ballots have gone out.



As of Monday 64,000 of those 244,000 ballots have been returned— a 26.6% return rate.



“This has happened in the past where voter turnout is heavy on Election Day and we get the bulk of the return of ballots is on Election Day,” said Chief Deputy Registrar Voters Michael Daly.

Some attribute the lag in voting to the tense nature of this year’s election.



Others say, that some voters are still undecided and waiting to see if there will be any shakeups the next few days.



While many are getting heated over the general election, Michael Daly says to not lose sight of local elections saying it will have a direct impact on residents’ day to day lives.



“There are a lot of important measures and different things down ballot that require a little bit of reading and research to understand what it is you're voting for. So that might be one thing as folks just making sure they understand the issue before marking yes or no and then, you know, just taking some time with that,” said Daly.



Daly says they are very busy, getting anywhere between 4,000 to 8,000 ballots a day through both the mail and drop boxes.



He hopes for more than an 80% turnout come next Tuesday.



“Don't be sitting around griping. If tomorrow something you took for granted that you do every day, you can't do it because it's against the law now, because you get out and vote,” said Andy Brown, Lives in Goleta