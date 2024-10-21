Hundreds celebrate life of late retired fire captain through paddle out and memorial service

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Tony Pighetti was a dedicated fire captain, mental health advocate, husband, and father.

The vibrant Santa Barbaran left a lasting impact on the people around him— whether it was through his warm smile or his kind spirit.

He died Wednesday, October 9th after he went out paddle boarding the night before.

He was only 59 years old.

Friends and family say he died doing what he loved.

Sunday morning dozens of people paddled out off the Santa Barbara coast in a show of love and solidarity.

“People had to pull out old wetsuits and old surfboards for paddle out. And, you know, that's something Tony would have wanted,” said SB County Firefighter Sam Dudley.

Like the ocean, the grief comes in waves.

“Dad, until our next paddle together, I love you,” said Pighetti’s eldest son Josh.

As they shared some of their favorite stories of their fallen but never forgotten champion on Santa Barbara City College’s great lawn, loved ones laughed cried, and some were even left speechless.



Pighetti’s legacy includes the mental health peer support network he spearheaded for firefighters and their families.

In a full circle twist of fate that same network is there to provide support for Pighetti’s family and friends.

“This is the family's day. This was Tony's day. This was our opportunity to honor him and, to come out to City College on a beautiful lawn overlooking the harbor to say goodbye to our dear friend. I think this is as fitting as it can be. I know Tony would be really proud. I know his family’s proud,” said Santa Barbara Fire Chief Chris Mailes.

Pighetti’s dog Donuts, a certified Santa Barbara Therapy dog, brought smiles to countless faces.

Though Pighetti is gone, the legacy of love he leaves behind is everlasting.