Kitchen damaged in Ventura house fire

VENTURA, Calif. — A kitchen was heavily damaged after a single-family home caught on fire Sunday evening, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

Ventura City Fire crews were dispatched to the 100 Block of Vince Street at approximately 6:57 p.m. On arrival, heavy smoke could be seen from the interior of the home.

Courtesy: Ventura City Fire Department Courtesy: Ventura City Fire Department

According to the Ventura City Fire, fire crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire. The fire was controlled within 20 minutes after a coordinated effort "of vertical and horizontal ventilation," and kept the fire from further spreading.

People who lived in the home fled when fire crews arrived. Ventura City Fire also say they searched for possible trapped victims.

Courtesy: Ventura City Fire Department Courtesy: Ventura City Fire Department

Ventura City Fire Department was assisted by the Ventura County Fire Department and the Ventura Police Department.

Ventura City Fire say the cause of the fire is under investigation.