Motorcyclist fatally crashes on Highway 101

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist from Bakersfield fatally crashed on Highway 101 Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the 29-year-old man was traveling 70 mile per hour on his 2024 Harley Davidson Low Rider S southbound on HWY 101, south of 4th street near Grover Beach, around 3:32 p.m.

The motorcyclist, according to CHP, made an unsafe turn to the left and entered a dirt median on HWY 101. After he lost control, the 29-year-old was ejected from the motorcycle, collided with the guardrail, and landed on the northbound median, just south of the initial crash.

CHP says the man was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, but died from his injuries.

Drugs and alcohol did not play a part in the fatal incident, according to the CHP.

CHP is asking the public for information and ask to reach out to Officer Perez at the California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo office at (805)594-8700.