Temperatures go up a couple degrees before a weekend cooldown

A similar weather pattern is expected Friday. Temperatures will warm 2 to 4 degrees in some areas. The traditional morning marine layer is expected again during the early morning hours, but will dissipate quickly. Another day of summer-like conditions, for the region, as temperatures warm further.

Winds will die down on Friday, however there is a wind advisory that has been issued by the National Weather Service at 4 p.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday morning. Wind speeds will be exceptionally high along the Gaviota coast with gusts up to 50mph. Areas north of Point Conception will have gusty winds through the evening, but Friday will be much more calm.

Temperatures for Friday will be in the 70s for the beaches, 90s for the valleys and high 90s for the interior.

Saturday a shift in weather begins for a quick couple of days. Low pressure moves down toward the region, bringing slightly cooler conditions and an increase in marine layer. Next week another warming trend is expected and there is a chance heat alerts will return.