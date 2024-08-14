Tracking sundowner winds and warming for Thursday

Sundowner winds are expected to pick up the rest of the work week. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara southwestern coast and Santa Ynez mountain range, in effect Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Thursday. Wind speeds will be around 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, with slightly warmer temperatures. Minor changes to the forecast for Thursday, with patchy fog for the beaches and sundowner winds. Mostly clear skies are expected for the region, so enjoy!

Temperatures for the beaches will be in high 70s and the valleys and interior will remain in the 90s.

By Friday, conditions start to shift as high pressure moves east once again, and a trough of low pressure returns, resulting in temperatures dropping a few degrees.