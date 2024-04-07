Happy homecoming for Ryann Neushul as Team USA Water Polo defeats Australia in exhibition at DP

GOLETA, Calif. - It's always good to be home.

"It's amazing to be home," began Ryann Neushul. "Be at my house, be at my home school, see all the young kids from the water polo club and play high school here, pretty cool to see signs with your name on it."

Neushul is playing for Team USA and they beat Australia 10-4 in an exhibition game at Dos Pueblos High School in front of a capacity crowd.

Neushul, a 2018 DP High School graduate, is a defensive specialist but did score her lone goal late in the first quarter to give Team USA a 4-1 lead.

"I haven't heard that many cheers after scoring a goal in a long time," laughed Neushul.

Maddie Musselman and Maggie Steffens each scored 3 goals apiece in the victory.

Both teams are preparing for the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer.

Team USA is the 3-time defending champion.

Ryann's older sisters Kiley and Jamie each won Olympic Gold in the 2016 and 2020 games respectively.

"They set the bar really high," smiled baby sister Ryann. "Super proud to be their sister, their little sister and just continue on this journey."

Back-up goalkeeper Amanda Longan from Moorpark also enjoyed taking a trip down memory lane.

She along with Ryann played for the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club which was started by Kathy Neushul(Ryann's mom).

"To be back here and playing in front of the 805 crowd was so awesome," said Longan who won 2020 gold.

Team USA and Australia will continue their 3-game exhibition tour on Tuesday, April 9 at Long Beach City College at 6 p.m.